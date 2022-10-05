Russian sent to CBI custody in JEE manipulation case

PTI

New Delhi, October 4

A Delhi court on Tuesday remanded the Russian national arrested for alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) Examination, 2021, to a two-day CBI custody. Duty Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta sent accused Mikhail Shargin to CBI custody till October 6 after he was produced before him and the agency sought his remand to unearth the entire conspiracy behind the crime.

“This court is of the view that for the purpose of carrying out an investigation PC (police custody) remand of the accused is necessary, so this court partly allows the application moved by the investigating officer and grants police custody remand of the accused for two days only,” Mehta said in his order.

The CBI had sought a five-day remand of the accused, saying he needed to be interrogated about the data present in his phone, laptop and external hard disk.

Earlier, the CBI had issued a look out circular against Shargin, suspected to be the main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the JEE (Mains) Examination, 2021. The agency said it was alerted by the Bureau of Immigration when Shargin arrived at the Delhi airport from Almaty, Kazakhstan, and he was immediately detained by the agency on his arrival.

The investigation indicated Shargin tampered with the iLeon software, the platform on which the JEE (Mains), 2021, was conducted and also helped the other accused in hacking the computer systems of suspect candidates during the examination, it said.

(With inputs)

