Russian who fell from Odisha hotel window died of internal injuries, reveals post-mortem report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 28

The post-mortem report of Russian MP and businessman Pavel Antov has revealed the cause of death as internal injuries after a fall while his roommate Vladimir Bidenov had died earlier due to a heart attack, said the police trying to clear the air over the death of the two Russian tourists.

Odisha Police has now entrusted the probe to the CID and its Crime Branch team is in Rayagada. Besides, Odisha Police’s DIG (South Western Range) Rajesh Pandit inspected the hotel in Rayagada where the Russian nationals were staying.

Antov had arrived in Odisha to celebrate his 65th birthday with three other Russians and was accompanied by an Indian tourist guide Jitendra Singh. The Western media has painted Antov’s death after allegedly falling from the hotel's third floor as mysterious.

The post-mortem report of Pavel stated that “he sustained a severe internal injury after falling from the third floor of the hotel,’’ said the Rayagada Police. It said the post-mortem report of Bidenov stated that “he died of a heart attack’’.

Antov was billed as a sausage tycoon-turned politician who had this June posted an anti-Ukraine war message on social media. He later withdrew it, stating that the post was due to a “technical error.’’

The other two surviving Russians -- Pansasenko Natalia (44) and Turov Mikhail (64) along with the tour guide – were summoned to the Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack for questioning after being interrogated at the Bhubaneswar Crime Branch office. Both the Russians have been asked not to leave the state.