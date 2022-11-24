S Jaishankar, Iran minister discuss regional issues

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday received Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Bagheri Kani and discussed bilateral cooperation, regional issues and the Iranian nuclear file.

Jaishankar and Kani met at a time of social unrest in Iran that has led to bloodshed, making way for a possibility that the US would let Iran off the sanctions hook which has badly impeded its oil trade.

India stopped buying oil from Iran in May 2019. But in September this year, Tehran had indicated that India should ignore US sanctions much in the same way it is continuing to buy oil from Russia. Days later, the difficulties involved in resuming energy with Tehran became evident after the Mumbai-based Tibalaji Petrochem was sanctioned for buying petrochemical products from Iran and exporting them to China.

Kani had in July spoken to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and discussed various elements of bilateral relations, including progress on the Chabahar Port. Kwatra underscored India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iran in addressing shared opportunities and challenges, the MEA had stated.