Sachin Pilot resumes ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ against corruption from Rajasthan’s Dudu

Jaipur, May 13
Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s foot march against corruption and government recruitment exam paper leaks resumed from Dudu town in Rajasthan’s Jaipur district on Saturday.
Pilot started his 125-kilometre Ajmer-Jaipur ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’ on Thursday. He is being accompanied by a large number of supporters.
The five-day yatra mounts pressure on the Congress leadership and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, months ahead of the assembly elections slated for later this year with the party also facing anti-incumbency, apart from infighting in the state unit.
The march comes days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in Rajasthan.
He was then removed as the party’s state unit president and the deputy chief minister.
The two Congress strongmen in Rajasthan have been at loggerheads over the post of chief minister since the party formed the government in 2018.
