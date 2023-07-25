Sacked minister suspended from Rajasthan House

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 24

The Congress and the BJP sparred on Monday after sacked Rajasthan minister Rajedra Gudha was suspended from the state Assembly for the remaining session amid unruly scenes as he flashed a red diary in the House alleging it contained details of the Congress government’s shady financial dealings.

Gudha also claimed that Congress leaders snatched the diary from him in the Assembly. BJP’s Madan Dilawar was also suspended by Speaker CP Joshi over unruly conduct.

Gudha said he had retrieved the diary during ED and I-T raids at the residence of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore in 2020. Gudha claimed that CM Gehlot had asked him to get the diary and alleged that the diary had details of money paid to save the Gehlot government in 2020.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat slammed the state government and said several political careers would be demolished if contents of the red diary were revealed. CM Ashok Gehlot’s camp trashed the charges. Gudha was sacked as minister last week.

