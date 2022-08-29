Saddened to see devastation caused by floods in Pakistan: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was "saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan."

Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2022

In a commiseration message, the PM said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”

The death toll from the devastating floods in Pakistan neared 1,100 on Monday. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led cash-strapped government has made a desperate appeal for aid to deal with the crisis that has displaced 33 million or one-seventh of the country's population.