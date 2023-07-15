Safety a concern, new Bill on drugs to be introduced this monsoon session

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 14

The government is all set to introduce a new Bill on drugs in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament close on the heels of recent incidents and allegations of deaths linked to some exported Indian drugs, including cough syrups.

Among the 32 Bills listed for introduction, consideration and passing in the monsoon session from July 20 to August 11, a crucial piece of legislation is the Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, which will seek to make drugs safer and repeal the 83-year-old Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

“The Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, seeks to regulate the import, manufacture, distribution and sale of drugs, medical devices and cosmetics… with the objective of highest possible regulatory standards and to repeal the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940,” the Lok Sabha bulletin says. The Bill has been long in the making and will take away powers of state drug controllers to license a range of drugs on their own.

