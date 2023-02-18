Sahil Gehlot’s father, 4 others arrested in Nikki Yadav murder case

PTI

New Delhi, February 18

Delhi Police have arrested five people -- 24-year-old Sahil Gehlot's father, his two cousins, and two friends -- in connection with the killing of his live-in-partner Nikki Yadav, police said on Saturday.

"All five co-accused -- father Virender Singh, cousins Ashish and Naveen and friends Amar and Lokesh of Sahil were thoroughly interrogated and arrested after ascertaining their role in connection with the killing," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Naveen, a constable in Delhi Police, is a relative of prime accused Sahil, he said.

Sahil, already in police custody, has been interrogated at length.

Since his arrest, he has confessed to murdering his girlfriend, Nikki, because she had been pressing him to marry her.

The two, according to police, had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.

She was actually his wife and not a live-in partner, the special commissioner said.

Therefore, she was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another woman on February 10, he added.

When Sahil could not convince Nikki to make way for his marriage to the woman, he hatched a plan to kill her and roped in others.

"Accordingly, Sahil executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused about it on the same day, February 10, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony," the officer said.

Several other charges, including those of criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, and harbouring a criminal have been added to the FIR, police said.

The incident came to light on February 14, when Sahil in police custody confessed to the crime and led police to the fridge in his eatery where he had been hiding the body.