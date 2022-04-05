Salman Khan challenges summons issued by Mumbai court on journalist's plaint in High Court

Mumbai, April 5
Actor Salman Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging the process (summons) issued to him by a lower court in connection with the alleged misbehaviour with a journalist in 2019.
Salman's plea will be heard by a single bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere on Tuesday.
A civil court had last month issued process (summons) to Salman and his bodyguard Nawaz Shaikh and directed them to appear before it on April 5.
The actor in his plea has sought the High Court to quash the lower court order issuing process and has also sought for the process (summons) to be stayed by the way of interim relief.
Journalist Ashok Pandey had filed a private complaint before the magistrate's court seeking criminal action to be initiated against Salman Khan and Shaikh.
Metropolitan Magistrate RR Khan had on March 23 issued process to Salman and Shaikh after noting that a police report submitted in the matter stated that offences under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) are made out against the accused persons.
