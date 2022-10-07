Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

Lucknow/Gurugram, Oct 7
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday.
He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.
“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said.
The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party’s official handle on Twitter.
Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital on Friday to ask after him.
“Visited Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital and enquired about former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health and well-being. I pray to God he gets well soon,” Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.
गुरुग्राम स्थित मेदांता हॉस्पिटल जाकर, आज उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की सेहत और कुशल क्षेम की चिकित्सकों से जानकारी प्राप्त की। ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है कि वे जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों।— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2022
