 Sambhal cold storage owners arrested from Uttarakhand : The Tribune India

Sambhal cold storage owners arrested from Uttarakhand

As many as 14 people were killed and several injured after cold storage building’s roof collapsed in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal cold storage owners arrested from Uttarakhand

Rescue work underway after the roof of a cold storage collapsed in Chandausi area of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. PTI file



PTI

Sambhal (UP), March 18

Police have arrested the two owners of a cold storage here where 14 people were killed and several injured after the building’s roof collapsed, a senior official said on Saturday.

The two were arrested from Haldwani district in Uttarakhand, he said.

Twenty-four people were pulled out of the rubble of the collapsed structure on Indira Road under Chandausi police station limits and 14 of them died, according to officials.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a committee to probe the reasons behind the collapse, which took place on Thursday.

“The owners of the cold storage, Ankur Agarwal and Rohit Agarwal, have been arrested from Haldwani,” Sambhal District Magistrate Manish Bansal told PTI on Saturday.

“Taking cognizance of the incident, the chief minister had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased. But, now, this has been merged with the Mukhyamantri Krishak Yojana, and they will get Rs 5 lakh each,” he said.

The DM further said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

A three-member team has been constituted, which will probe whether any cold storage has been built in the district violating the norms, Bansal said.

Police had registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against Ankur and Rohit on Thursday.

According to police, the collapsed roof was built only three months ago without the necessary permission from the administration and the quantity of potatoes stored at the cold storage was beyond its prescribed capacity.

The state government had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those critically injured and free treatment for all those who suffered injuries in the incident.

The government has asked the probe committee, led by the divisional commissioner and comprising the DIG of Moradabad, to submit its report at the earliest.

Sambhal is around 158 km from Delhi and 350 km from the state capital Lucknow.

#Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

3
Nation

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV; threatens to kill Salman Khan

4
World

Family of 20-year-old student who died begging for water in US to get Rs 115 crore

5
Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

6
Nation

Judges' appointment: RAW report is sought in 'extraordinary circumstances', says Rijiju

7
Chandigarh

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

8
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

9
Diaspora

Swami Nithyananda’s ‘fake country’ Kailasa cons 30 US cities with ‘sister-city’ scam: Report

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Qaumi Morcha activists have blocked road near Sohana Chowk i...

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Pak court allows ex-PM Imran Khan to go back without his indictment in Toshakhana case

Pak court allows ex-PM Imran Khan to go back without his indictment in Toshakhana case

The situation as it is, the hearing and appearance cannot pr...

Trump expects to be arrested on Tuesday as DA eyes charges

Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protests

Prosecutors consider charges against former US President ove...

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Collegium is the best system we have developed for appointment of judges: CJI Chandrachud

Says judiciary has to be protected from outside influences i...


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

G20 meet in Amritsar: Broad consensus on research, collaboration at summit

SGPC honours G20 delegates at Golden Temple in Amritsar

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Light rain in region brings down temperatures

Rain in region brings down temperatures

Haryana sarpanches back on road in Panchkula, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Dentist’s Abduction: Supreme Court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe Chandigarh cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Chandigarh's Sector 37

Chandigarh fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs: AAP

BJP trying to topple Delhi govt by issuing threats to MLAs, alleges AAP

Decomposed body of 66-year-old man from Mauritius found in Delhi

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained

Amritpal arrested as police launch crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday noon

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Canadian deportation cases: Travel agent absconding, Jalandhar DC office issues summons

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int’l airport, says Centre

No timeline so far for flights from upcoming int'l airport, says Centre

LIT prepares ground to hand over all 'completed' schemes to MC

Titu Baniya, supporters stage protest

Mayor to call all-party meet before Budget

Man booked for raping NRI woman

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Punjab teachers demand inclusion of farm stir in curriculum

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state