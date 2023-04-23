Same-sex marriage: Supreme Court cancels April 24 hearing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The SC’s Constitution Bench hearing scheduled on April 24 on petitions seeking legal recognition for same sex marriage has been cancelled due to unavailability of two judges.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that on account of indisposition, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S Ravindra Bhat will not be able to hold the court on April 24. Therefore, the Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices SK Kaul, SR Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha will not sit on April 24 and the matter listed before it shall not be taken up for hearing on Monday,” the top court said in a communication issued last night. CJI DY Chandrachud had on Friday indicated that the Constitution Bench headed by him would commence court proceedings an hour before the scheduled time on April 24.

The Bench will resume hearing on pleas seeking legalisation of same-sex marriage on Tuesday.