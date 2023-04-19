Same-sex marriage: Won't get into personal laws, says SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 18

As a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Tuesday commenced a historic hearing on petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriage, the Bench indicated that it would not go into the personal laws governing marriages in various communities while deciding the contentious issue.

The Bench, which also included Justice SK Kaul, Justice SR Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha, asked the advocates to confine their arguments to the Special Marriage Act as it sought to underline the “remit” of the matter.

As lawyers drew the court’s attention to the possible ramifications for personal laws if the top court were to hold same-sex marriages valid, the Bench said, “Then, we can keep the personal laws out of the equation and all of you can address us on the Special Marriage Act.”

The Special Marriage Act, 1954, provides for a legal framework for marriage between a man and a woman belonging to different religions/castes. As the hearing commenced, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta insisted that the Bench must decide first the Centre’s preliminary objection as to whether the court could decide this “socio-legal” issue or Parliament was the right forum.

“I am sorry, Mr solicitor. We are in charge. You cannot dictate how we will conduct the proceedings. I have never allowed this in my court,” the CJI told Mehta. Maintaining that it was for Parliament to take a call on such an issue, the Solicitor General said all the states should be heard as marriage was in the concurrent list and Hindus, Muslims and other communities were likely to be affected. As the Bench made it clear that the Bench would hear the petitioners first, Mehta said, “If that is the case, then let us take time to see if the government should participate in this hearing.” “Are you saying the government will not participate in the hearing,” asked Justice Kaul. Later, Mehta went on to participate in the hearing and tried to explain the government’s stand.

The CJI said, “There is no absolute concept of a man or an absolute concept of a woman at all. It’s not the question of what your genitals are. It’s far more complex. That’s the point. So even when the Special Marriage Act says man and woman, the very notion of a man and a woman is not an absolute based on genitals.”

Disagreeing with the CJI, Mehta said, “Biological man means man with biological genitals. I didn’t want to use that phrase. If the notion is treated to be a guiding factor to decide a man or a woman, I’ll show several acts which your lordships would unintentionally make non-workable. “If I have the genitals of a man but otherwise am a woman, as suggested, how will I be treated under CrPC? As a woman? Can I be called for a Section 160 (CrPC) statement? There are several issues. This would be better if gone into by Parliament,” Mehta submitted.