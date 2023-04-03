Same-sex marriages attack on family system: Jamiat Ulama

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 2

Weeks after the Supreme Court referred petitions seeking validation of same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution Bench, terming it a matter of “seminal importance”, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has sought to intervene in the matter to oppose it.

“This concept of same-sex marriage goes to attack the family system rather than making a family through this process,” Jamiat said in an intervention application filed in the top court.

“We are of the considered view that issues here are resolved by five judges of this court under 145(3) of the Constitution. We direct the hearing of this case to be posted before a Constitution Bench,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had said on March 13 while referring the controversial issue to a five-judge Constitution Bench. It had posted the matter for hearing on April 18. Citing Hindu traditions, the prominent Muslim body said the aim of marriage among Hindus was not merely physical pleasure or procreation but spiritual advancement and it was one of the 16 ‘sanskars’ in Hindus.

Among Muslims, marriage is a socio-religious institution between a biological man and a biological woman and any different interpretation given to the marriage shall lead to the persons claiming to be married under this category as non-adherents, Jamiat said.