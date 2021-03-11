Sameer Wankhede files complaint against Nawab Malik

Mumbai, August 14
Former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede on Sunday filed a complaint of defamation against former cabinet minister Nawab Malik, based on which the city police registered a case against the latter, an official said.
Wankhede lodged the complaint in the wake of getting a clean chit from the Mumbai district caste certificate verification committee of the Maharashtra Social Justice Department. He was being probed for allegedly submitting a fake caste certificate for getting a government job.
Malik, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, had alleged that Wankhede had submitted fake caste certificate to get a government job.
“The police on Sunday registered an FIR against Nawab Malik for defamation on the complaint lodged by Wankhede. The former NCB officer approached Goregaon police station and lodged the complaint against Malik, who is behind bars in an alleged money laundering case,” the official said. The district caste certificate verification committee in its order on Friday had said that the IRS officer was not a Muslim by birth.
