Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court in money-laundering case; hearing adjourned to February 27

PTI

Mumbai, January 24

A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money-laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27.

Rajya Sabha member Raut was present before special judge RN Rokade on Tuesday.

The matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case.

However, the proceedings could not take place due to non-submission of summons reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case.

The ED had arrested Raut on August 1, 2022 for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.

A special court here had granted him bail in November last year.