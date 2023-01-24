Sanjay Raut appears before Mumbai court in money-laundering case; hearing adjourned to February 27

Mumbai, January 24
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a money-laundering case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others to February 27.
Rajya Sabha member Raut was present before special judge RN Rokade on Tuesday.
The matter was listed for hearing before framing of charges in the case.
However, the proceedings could not take place due to non-submission of summons reports to other accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a probe into the case.
The ED had arrested Raut on August 1, 2022 for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl (row tenement) in suburban Goregaon.
A special court here had granted him bail in November last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Do not agree with Digvijaya Singh's 'surgical strikes' remark, says Rahul Gandhi
Singh on Monday had questioned the surgical strikes and accu...
Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Social media users in Delhi and surroundings said they felt ...
Police launch search in Chandigarh district court complex following bomb threat call
The court complex in Sector 43 here is evacuated
Leading modern Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi passes away at 95
Had worked with Le Corbusier and Louis Kahn; PM condoles dea...
Passenger offloaded from SpiceJet plane at Delhi airport for 'unruly behaviour' arrested
The complaint is lodged by Sushant Srivastava, the airline's...