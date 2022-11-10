Sanjay Raut released on bail after 3 months

Mumbai, November 9
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on Wednesday evening, hours after a special court granted him bail in a money laundering case.
The special court questioned why the ED did not arrest the main accused, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan of realty firm HDIL.
Raut was arrested on August 1 by the ED in a money laundering case related to a housing project in suburban Goregaon.
Around 5 pm, Raut’s legal team dropped his bail order into the Arthur Road jail box and at 6.50 pm, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stepped out of the prison, where he had spent more than three months. A large number of supporters of the Rajya Sabha member, who had assembled outside the jail, burst into celebration as he walked out of the jail and raised slogans hailing him.
Firecrackers were set off near the jail in central Mumbai by Raut’s supporters as he walked out.
