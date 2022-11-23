 Satyendar Jain enjoying ‘resort-like’ facilities in Tihar: Meenakshi Lekhi : The Tribune India

Satyendar Jain enjoying ‘resort-like’ facilities in Tihar: Meenakshi Lekhi

Jain’s lawyers said in court earlier this week that prison officials had stopped his supply of fruit and raw vegetables

Meenakshi Lekhi. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, November 23

AAP minister Satyendar Jain is enjoying facilities akin to a holiday resort inside Tihar Jail, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi alleged on Wednesday, hours after a purported video showing him eating fruit and raw vegetables surfaced on various platforms.

Addressing a press conference, Lekhi also referred to another video showing Jain getting a massage by a rape accused in Tihar.

"I would not allow such a person to even come close to me. Imagine that person massaging his feet."

"The shameless actions of AAP leaders like Jain getting massage by a rape accused, are being noted by the people. AAP leaders say something and behave exactly opposite to it," Lekhi told reporters.

There are prison manual rules for food and medical services in jail, she said.

"Added facilities like television, packed food and massage in Jain's cell show as if he is in some holiday resort," she said.

Lekhi also hit out at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of "failing" to address the problems of Delhi and instead campaigning in poll-bound states for AAP's expansion to achieve his aim of becoming prime minister.

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to Jain's plea seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food such as fruit, dried fruit and dates in accordance with his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.

He was arrested by the ED in a money-laundering case in May. 

