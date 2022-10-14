Saudi Arabia counters US President’s ‘there will be consequences’ threat

Tribune News Services

New Delhi, October 13

Saudi Arabia has caused a flutter by countering US threat that "there will be consequences" if there is a cut in oil production. In a lengthy statement, it accused US President Joe Biden of suggesting that the OPEC+ move be postponed by a month till the completion of mid-term elections in America.

Responding to Biden’s “there will be consequences” for the OPEC+ plan to cut oil production by 20 lakh bpd, Saudi Arabia said it "would first like to express its total rejection of these statements that are not based on facts, and which are based on portraying the OPEC+ decision out of its purely economic context. This decision was taken unanimously by all member states of the OPEC+ group”.

The tough Saudi response comes even as its de facto ruler Mohamed bin Salman’s closest ally and President of UAE Mohamed bin Zayed visited Moscow a day earlier to a warm welcome by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry statement did not specifically mention the November 8 elections, but stated that the US “suggested” the cuts be delayed by a month. Saudi Arabia also pointed out that it alone does not decide on production cuts for OPEC+. "These outcomes are based purely on economic considerations that take into account maintaining balance of supply and demand in the oil markets, as well as aim to limit volatility,’’ the statement read.

Even higher oil prices in the US due to the decision of OPEC+ to cut production could sink Biden’s chances of holding on to the narrow Democratic Party majority in Congress in the November 8 elections.

The Saudis countered the claimed linking of the decision to Russia's war on Ukraine, stating that it "affirms its rejection of any dictates, actions or efforts to distort its noble objectives to protect the global economy from oil market volatility.’’

Biden had irked the Saudis by calling the country a "pariah" during his 2020 election campaign. But he had to make a turnaround and visit Saudi Arabia in July to mollify Riyadh. But the Saudi decision to stand by the production cut plans, at least for now, means the President's trip might have been in vain.