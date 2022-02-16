Saudi commander pays maiden visit

New Delhi, February 15
In a historic visit, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair arrived in India today. This was the first-ever visit by a serving Royal Saudi Land Forces Commander to India.
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane met the visiting dignitary for bilateral discussions, with a focus on expanding bilateral defence and military ties. He was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block.
In reflection of the importance India attached to the three-day trip, the Defence Ministry described it as a “historic” and “landmark” visit by the Saudi commander.
The relationship between India and Saudi Arabia has grown because of common interests in economic prosperity, counter-terror mechanism and climate change. Defence diplomacy forms one of the major tenets of the relationship.
The Chief of Army Staff visited Saudi Arabia in December 2020 in the first-ever visit by a head of the 1.3 million-strong Army to the Gulf nation.
