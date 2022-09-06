SBI official held for embezzling Rs 5 crore

PTI

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested a cash in-charge of State Bank of India for allegedly misappropriating funds of about Rs 5.22 crore from Narsapur branch in Medak, Telangana, officials said on Monday. PTI

HAL, L&T bag Rs 860-cr PSLV contract

New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and L&T consortium has a bagged Rs 860 crore contract for end-to-end realisation of five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles (PSLV) used to launch satellites. TNS

Seat belt could have saved Mistry

New Delhi: The mandatory wearing of the seat belt in the rear seat of the car could have saved former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was killed in an accident on Sunday. As per a preliminary probe, Mistry who, along with his friend Jahangir Pandole, was seated in the rear, wasn't wearing a seat belt. Both Mistry and Pandole died in the accident. PTI

NIA court refuses bail to Elgar case accused

Mumbai: An NIA court rejected the bail plea of rights activist Gautam Navlakha, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.