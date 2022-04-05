SC agrees to hear PIL against Electoral Bonds

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to take up a PIL filed in 2017 challenging the validity of electoral bonds scheme for funding of political parties.

“If it was not for Covid… I would have heard all of this,” a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told advocate Prashant Bhushan who mentioned a petition filed by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking an early hearing.

“It has been reported today morning that a Kolkata-based company paid Rs 40 crore through electoral bonds to ensure that there was no excise raid on it. This distorts democracy,” Bhushan said.

Describing the issue as critical, Bhushan pointed out that the matter had been mentioned earlier also for urgent listing.

An Electoral Bond is a bearer instrument like a Promissory Note which can be purchased by an Indian citizen or an Indian company whose identity would remain secret from everybody except SBI from whom it has to be purchased. Once purchased, the buyer can give it to a political party which can encash it using its bank account. It was introduced through the Finance Act, 2017 which made amendments to several statutes, including RBI Act, Representation of People Act, Income Tax Act and Companies Act to facilitate the scheme which was notified in 2018.

Earlier, Bhushan had sought an urgent listing of the PIL from the apex court several times and sought stay on the electoral bonds scheme.

The Supreme Court had on March 26 last year refused to stay the sale of electoral bonds ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, saying “We do not see any justification for the grant of stay at this stage.”

“The apprehension that foreign corporate houses may buy the bonds and attempt to influence the electoral process in the country is also misconceived. Under Clause 3 of the Scheme, the Bonds may be purchased only by a person, who is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India,” it had said, dismissing an application filed by ADR.

Expressing concern over possible misuse of electoral bonds, the top court had earlier asked the Centre to examine it. “If a political party gets Rs 100 crore worth bonds what is the control over the use of these bonds for illegal activities or purposes outside political agenda,” it had asked.

The Centre has been defending it on the ground that after the electoral bonds scheme was launched in 2018; black money in elections had been kept under check as these bonds could be purchased only through cheques or demand drafts.

While opposing the demand for stay on electoral bonds, the Election Commission maintained that it was one step ahead of the unaccounted cash system even as it favoured transparency in the electoral bonds scheme.