Supreme Court allows ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 4

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court’s order allowing a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ascertain if it was built on a pre-existing temple.

Observation On faith What is frivolous to you is faith to the other side. Bench

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, said the ASI would carry out the survey through “non-invasive methodology” in a non-destructive manner. The survey would exclude the ‘wuzu khana’ area of the complex where a ‘Shivling’ was reported to have been found last year.

At this stage, prima facie, the order of the trial judge for a scientific investigation by the ASI could not be said to be without jurisdiction, it said.

“The job or function of the ASI is to preserve and protect property, monuments of historic importance, and hence there is no basis for the apprehension that any damage will be caused to the structure,” the Bench said.

To the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee’s contention that the ‘Shivling’ in question was a fountain, the Bench said, “What is frivolous to you is faith to the other side.”

The order came after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ASI and UP Government, told the Bench that no excavation would be done or destruction caused to the structure during the survey.

The ASI report would be submitted to the trial court and the decision on that would be taken by the district judge, it said, adding the evidentiary value of the scientific survey of the ASI was open to be tested in the lawsuit and was open to objections, including cross-examination. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque at Varanasi, had challenged the Allahabad High Court’s August 3 decision upholding a Varanasi court’s order for an ASI survey of the Gyanvapi complex. On behalf of the committee, senior counsel Huzefa Ahmadi, said the survey amounted to “digging into history”, violating the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibited change of character of religious places as these existed in 1947 and went against secularism. “The survey intends to go into the history as to what happened 500 years ago. It would reopen wounds of the past,” Ahmadi said.

#Gyanvapi #Supreme Court