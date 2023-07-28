SC allows ED chief extension till September 15, but asks if all other officers incompetent

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 27

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended Sanjay Kumar Mishra’s tenure as the Enforcement Directorate Director till September 15 in view of the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review even as it wondered if the government was not giving an impression that the entire department was full of incompetent persons.

“We find that though in ordinary circumstances, such an application would not have been entertained. However, taking into consideration the larger public interest, we are inclined topermit the respondent no. 2 (Mishra) to continue…as Director, ED, till September 15, 2023,” a three-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said, partially allowing the plea of the Centre, which urged the top court to allow him to function till October 15. Making it clear that Mishra shall not be granted any further extension, the Bench said he “shall cease to be the ED Director with effect from the midnight of September 15-16, 2023.

Citing the FATF review, the Centre had on Wednesday moved the apex court urging it to extend the tenure till October 15. As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tried to impress upon the Bench about the need to have “continuity” in discussion in view of FATF review, for which a team was due to arrive on November 3, Justice Gavai wondered how the government could be so dependent on one person.

“Are you not giving a picture that your entire department is full of incompetent persons? There is only one person in the country who is competent enough to head the ED? Is it not demoralising the entire force that the Department can’t function if one person is not there?” Justice Gavai asked Mehta.

Maintaining that nobody was indispensable, Mehta said it’s not that the government was not trusting the rest of the officials, and that leadership and continuity played the role. “This peer review has significance for the nation. The grading which would be given by the FATF will decide the country’s eligibility for international credit ratings, based on which we will be getting whatever financial arrangements with World Bank, ADB etc,” Mehta said, requesting the Bench to consider the “extraordinary circumstances”.

#Enforcement Directorate #Supreme Court