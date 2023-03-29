SC allows Ukraine returnees to clear MBBS exam in 2 attempts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

In a relief to Indian medical students forced to return from Ukraine, China and Philippines due to the pandemic and Ukraine war, the Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed them to clear the MBBS final examination in two attempts in accordance with National Medical Council syllabus without being enrolled in any medical college in India.

A Bench led by Justice BR Gavai modified the Centre’s suggestion of allowing hundreds of such students only one attempt as a one-time measure and disposed of the petitions of the students.

The order came after the Centre submitted a report of an expert committee which said as a one-time extraordinary measure, penultimate year students should be allowed to take the MBBS final examination.

While hearing petitions filed by medical students who completed seven semesters in their respective foreign universities, and had to return to India on account of the pandemic, the Bench said it was passing the order considering the special circumstances.