SC: Appoint nodal officers for ex gratia to Covid victims' kin

New Delhi, February 4

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered state governments and union territories to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with the member secretary of State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs) concerned to facilitate payment of ex gratia compensation to families of Covid-19 victims.

“We…direct the state governments concerned to appoint a dedicated officer, not below the rank of deputy secretary in the Chief Minister Secretariat, who shall be in constant touch with the member secretary of the state legal service authority so that he may coordinate with him and see to it that the applications are received from eligible persons,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said. The Bench had last year ordered ex gratia of Rs 50,000 to the next of kin of Covid-19 victims. —