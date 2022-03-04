SC appreciates effort in evacuating Indians from Ukraine, says concerned about anxiety of people

New Delhi, March 4
The Supreme Court on Friday took note of the Centre's submission that it had evacuated 17,000 stranded Indians from the conflict zone in Ukraine, saying it appreciated the efforts but was concerned about the anxiety of people.
A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana lauded the personal efforts undertaken by Attorney General KK Venugopal to ensure the evacuation of Bengaluru resident Fathima Ahana and several other medical students who were stranded near the Romania border in Ukraine.
A total of 17,000 stranded people had already been evacuated from the conflict zone in Ukraine, Venugopal told the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli.
"We appreciate the efforts by the Centre. We are not saying anything on that. But we are also concerned," said the bench.
The bench, hearing two petitions related to the evacuation of students and others from Ukraine, asked the Centre to consider setting up a helpdesk for the families of the stranded people.
