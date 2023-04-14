SC asks Lalit Modi to apologise over judiciary remark

new delhi, April 13
Taking strong exception to former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi's alleged remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed him to tender an unconditional apology.
Noting that former IPL Commissioner was not above the law, a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.
The Bench directed Lalit Modi to tender an apology on social media and in leading national newspapers.
The Bench asked him to file an affidavit before it, tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the judiciary.
“We have gone through the counter affidavit filed by the respondent (Modi). We are not at all satisfied with the explanation given. We are of the view even the clarification would tarnish the image of the judiciary.
“Counsel for respondent A M Singhvi has stated at bar that an unconditional apology would be tendered in all social media where he has followers and leading newspapers at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Madras and Kolkata editions,” the Bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on April 24.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls; ex-CM Siddaramaiah denied Kolar ticket
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...