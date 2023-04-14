SC asks Lalit Modi to apologise over judiciary remark

Tribune News Service

new delhi, April 13

Taking strong exception to former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi's alleged remarks against the judiciary in a social media post, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed him to tender an unconditional apology.

Noting that former IPL Commissioner was not above the law, a Bench led by Justice MR Shah said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.

The Bench directed Lalit Modi to tender an apology on social media and in leading national newspapers.

The Bench asked him to file an affidavit before it, tendering an apology and stating that in future no such posts be made in future which would tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the judiciary.

“We have gone through the counter affidavit filed by the respondent (Modi). We are not at all satisfied with the explanation given. We are of the view even the clarification would tarnish the image of the judiciary.

“Counsel for respondent A M Singhvi has stated at bar that an unconditional apology would be tendered in all social media where he has followers and leading newspapers at Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Madras and Kolkata editions,” the Bench said while posting the matter for further hearing on April 24.