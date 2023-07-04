SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 3

Amid allegations of escalation of ethnic violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the state government to file a detailed updated status report on relief, rehabilitation, recovery of arms and law and order situation.

Schools to reopen tomorrow: Biren Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday said primary & middle schools would reopen from July 5, after remaining shut since the ethnic clashes began in first week of May.

The state government, meanwhile, told a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the situation was improving slowly. On behalf of the tribal groups, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves said he had filed a status report giving details of killings. Despite two assurances of the government, killings had gone up, he alleged.

Gonsalves said some people were giving TV interviews warning the Kukis. “As long as these armed groups are not disbanded, it will escalate. Last night, three tribal persons were killed and one beheaded,” he alleged.

The Manipur Tribal Forum wanted the top court to direct the Army to take full control of the law and order situation in Churachandpur, Chandel, Kangpokpi, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts of the state. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested Gonsalves not to give the violence a communal angle. On behalf of the government, Mehta said the situation was improving slowly and curfew had now been reduced to only five hours. Apart from the police and Manipur Rifles, 114 companies of CAPFs and 114 columns of the Army had been deployed, Mehta told the Bench.

A counsel representing the International Meitei Organisation requested the top court to direct the Centre to have a headcount of militants who had entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government. “Otherwise how will we explain those assault weapons? This is one aspect the Union of India has to address,” he submitted.

When the Bench asked Mehta to take instructions on this aspect as well, the Solicitor General said there could not be a headcount of militants.

Asking the Manipur Government to file a detailed updated status report on relief, rehabilitation and recovery of arms from armed groups, the top court posted the matter for further hearing on July 10.