SC: Cinema halls can bar people from carrying food

New Delhi, January 3
Noting that cinema halls are private property, the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said the owners had the right to restrain moviegoers from carrying food and beverages from outside.
“Viewers visit the hall for entertainment. They will have to abide by the terms and conditions subject to which the entry is granted,” a Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said, setting aside a J&k High Court order asking multiplex and cinema hall owners not to prohibit moviegoers from carrying their own food items and water inside cinema halls.
“Cinema halls are private properties. The owner is entitled to set terms and conditions so long as such terms and conditions are not contrary to the public interest, safety and welfare. The owner is entitled to setting terms for the sale of food and beverages and moviegoers can choose not to purchase,” it said.
