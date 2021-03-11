SC Collegium approves names of 10 judges of Allahabad High Court as permanent judges

PTI

New Delhi, May 24

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has approved the proposal for the appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium in a meeting held on May 21 took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.

The names recommended for elevation are - Justices Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand (at present working in Jharkhand High Court on transfer), Saroj Yadav, Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I.

Besides the CJI, Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.