SC Collegium approves names of 10 judges of Allahabad High Court as permanent judges

New Delhi, May 24
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana has approved the proposal for the appointment of 10 Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Allahabad High Court.
The Collegium in a meeting held on May 21 took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Tuesday.
The names recommended for elevation are - Justices Sanjay Kumar Pachori, Subhash Chandra Sharma, Subhash Chand (at present working in Jharkhand High Court on transfer), Saroj Yadav, Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani (Thakur), Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, Ajai Tyagi, and Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I.
Besides the CJI, Justices UU Lalit and AM Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab health minister Vijay Singla sacked, arrested over corruption charges
Singla was allegedly taking 1 pc commission on all tenders f...
Before sacking Punjab Health Minister, Bhagwant Mann calls him to his residence and plays recording on demand for 'shukrana'
Singla reportedly told the person that he should give the co...
India, US to expand defence ties in cyber, space domains; New Delhi to join West-led Bahrain-based naval force
Committed to making India-US ties the closest on the planet:...
Quad to spend over $50billion on infrastructure in Indo-Pacific in 5 years
“Quad is a force for good, committed to bringing tangible be...
Newborn dug out of grave found alive in J&K's Banihal; probe ordered
4-member panel to probe complaint against Banihal Community ...