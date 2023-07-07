SC Collegium clears CJs for 7 high courts

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 6

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orissa and Manipur.

The decision was taken by a three-member Collegium, which also included Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, at a meeting on July 5, the top court announced on its website late Wednesday night.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court have been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and the Gujarat High Court, respectively. Once the Collegium’s recommendation is acted upon by the government, Justice Agarwal would be the only woman Chief Justice of a high court as there is no woman on the post currently.

Justice Alok Aradhe of the Karnataka HC (parent HC: Madhya Pradesh) has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Telangana HC while Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of the Bombay HC (parent HC: J&K and Ladakh) has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh HC. Gujarat HC Acting Chief Justice Ashish J Desai has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Kerala HC while Justice Subhasis Talapatra of the Orissa HC (parent HC: Tripura) has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Orissa HC. Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Delhi HC has been recommended for the Manipur High Court.

Govt nod awaited