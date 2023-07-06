SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 6

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has recommended the appointment of Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Orissa and Manipur.

The decision was taken by the three-member Collegium -- which also included Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna -- in a meeting on July 5, the top court announced on its website late on Wednesday night.

Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Sunita Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court have been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and the Gujarat High Court, respectively.

The vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Bombay arose due to the retirement of Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka recently. Similarly, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Justice Sonia G Gokani also retired some time back.

Justice Alok Aradhe of the Karnataka High Court (Parent HC: Madhya Pradesh) has been recommended for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court while Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur of the Bombay High Court (Parent HC: Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Gujarat High Court Acting Chief Justice Ashish J Desai has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court while Justice Subhasis Talapatra of the Orissa High Court (Parent HC: Tripura) has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court.

Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Delhi High Court has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The Supreme Court’s five-member Collegium on Wednesday also unanimously recommended Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Venkatanarayana Bhatti for appointment as the judges of the apex court.