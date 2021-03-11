SC Collegium recommends two judges for elevation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

The five-member Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, has recommended the elevation of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat High Court’s Justice JB Pardiwala as judges of the Supreme Court, sources said.

Once these two appointments are notified, the working strength of the Supreme Court will reach 34 which is its sanctioned strength. Six more judges, including CJI NV Ramana and his successor Justice UU Lalit, are due to retire later this year. Justice Dhulia joined the Bar at Allahabad HC in 1986 and shifted to his home state Uttarakhand on its formation in 2000.