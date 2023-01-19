SC Collegium reiterates senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal’s name for judgeship in Delhi High Court

PTI

New Delhi, January 19

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has reiterated its November 11, 2021, recommendation for appointment of senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

The Collegium, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, said the proposal for Kirpal’s appointment as a judge of the high court is pending for over five years and it needs to be processed expeditiously.

“In this backdrop, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated 11 November, 2021, for appointment of Shri Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court which needs to be processed expeditiously,” said a statement uploaded on the apex court website.

“The recommendation unanimously made by the Collegium of the Delhi High Court on October 13, 2017, and approved by the Supreme Court Collegium on November 11, 2021, has been referred back to us on November 25, 2022, for reconsideration in light of the observations made in the file,” it noted.

The statement said Kirpal possesses “competence, integrity and intellect” and his appointment will add value to the bench of the Delhi High Court and provide inclusion and diversity.

Kirpal is the son of B N Kirpal, a former Chief Justice of India.