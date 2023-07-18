 SC commences hearing pleas on regimes for grant of driving licence, their applicability : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • SC commences hearing pleas on regimes for grant of driving licence, their applicability

SC commences hearing pleas on regimes for grant of driving licence, their applicability

Top court bench commences hearing 76 petitions to deal with legal question about whether a person holding a driving licence for light motor vehicle is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle

SC commences hearing pleas on regimes for grant of driving licence, their applicability

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, July 18

The Supreme Court Tuesday commenced hearing 76 petitions to deal with the legal question about whether a person holding a driving licence for light motor vehicle (LMV) is entitled to legally drive a transport vehicle of a particular weight.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud heard the arguments of senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for one of the petitioners, on alleged anomalies in the Motor Vehicle Act with regard to regimes for dealing with grant of driving licences for different categories of vehicles.

“Whether a person holding a driving licence in respect of ‘light motor vehicle’ (LMV), could on the strength of that licence, be entitled to drive a ‘transport vehicle of light motor vehicle class’ having unladen weight not exceeding 7500 kgs,” reads the legal question which is being deliberated upon by the bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy, P S Narasimha, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra.

The lead petition was filed by M/s Bajaj Alliance General Insurance Co Ltd.

The legal question has given rise to various disputes over payment of claims by insurance companies in accident cases involving transport vehicles being driven by those having licences to drive light motor vehicles (LMVs).

The Motor Vehicle Act provides for different regimes for grant of driving licences for different categories of vehicles.

The matter was referred to the larger bench on March 8, 2022 by a three-judge bench headed by Justice U U Lalit, since retired.

It was said certain provisions of the law were not noticed by the apex court in the Mukund Dewangan v. Oriental Insurance Company Limited judgement of 2017 and “the controversy in question needs to be revisited”.

In the Mukund Devangan versus Oriental Insurance Company Limited case, the three-judge bench of the apex court had held that transport vehicles, the gross vehicle weight of which does not exceed 7,500 kg, are not excluded from the definition of LMV.

“It is thus submitted that the provisions contemplate different regimes for those having licence to drive Light Motor Vehicles as against those licensed to drive Transport Vehicles,” the court had noted while referring the cases to the larger bench.

“We are prima facie of the view that in terms of the referral order, the controversy in question needs to be revisited. Sitting in a combination of Three Judges, we deem it appropriate to refer the matters to a larger bench of more than Three Judges as the Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India may deem appropriate to constitute,” the bench had said.

#Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sees red over release of SGPC bank account details by SAD chief

2
Nation

UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

3
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from Punjab

5
Nation

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

6
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

7
Chandigarh

Govt school principal in Mohali arrested for producing ‘fake’ degree to get job

8
Punjab

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

9
Himachal What our readers say

Road being metalled during rainfall

10
Haryana what our readers say

Waterlogging in Gurugram colony

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Opposition alliance to be called INDIA, 11-member coordination committee to be set up

Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

Meeting expected to pass a resolution ahead of 2024 Lok Sabh...

PM Modi virtually inaugurates new integrated terminal building of Port Blair airport

‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Was speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport te...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl’s family members over love affair

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

Movie screened at relief camp to cheer up flood-affected people

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Yamuna water receding from Delhi, govt lifts restrictions on entry of trucks

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks