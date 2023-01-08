SC concludes its first 'hackathon' event

PTI

New Delhi, January 7

The Supreme Court on Saturday concluded its first “hackathon” event to identify innovative ideas and explore practical propositions for refining and bringing in efficiency in the process of filing and listing judicial matters.

The event was part of the process to enhance organisational practices and usher in reforms in the Registry. It saw the participation of members of the Supreme Court Bar Association, members of the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association and officers of the Registry. “Suggestions

received touched upon refining operational framework related to filing and listing and leveraging technology at various levels of processing judicial files”, a press note said.