Supreme Court to hear from August 2 pleas challenging constitutional validity of abrogation of Article 370

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 11

The Supreme Court Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will commence on August 2 hearing on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into union territories.

The hearing will be on a day-to-day basis, said the CJI.

However, the Constitution Bench will not assemble on Mondays and Fridays when the top court takes up miscellaneous matters, the CJI said.

The Bench appointed advocates Prasanna and Kanu Aggarwal as nodal counsel for preparation of a common convenience compilation.

Noting that certain compilations had been prepared earlier, it said additions to the compilation had to be made by July 27.

"Nodal counsel shall ensure compilations are indexed and paginated. All counsel shall be given the copies," it said.

"Written submissions should be filed on or before July 27 and no more submissions shall be allowed thereafter," the top court said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that though the Centre has filed an additional affidavit setting out central government's views on post notification (of nullification of Article 370) development, it would have no bearing on the constitutional question and it would not be relied upon.

The Bench allowed pleas of two petitioners - IAS officer Shah Faesal and activist Shehla Rashid - seeking deletion of their names from court records on the issue.

It also renamed the case title to ‘In Re Article 370’.