SC Constitution bench to hear on Nov 9 plea related to Delhi-Centre row over control of services

New Delhi, September 27
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a five-judge Constitution bench would hear on November 9 the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and Delhi government over control of services in the national capital.
The five-judge bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud said it would commence hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis.
"List it on November 9 at 10.30 am," the bench also comprising Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha said.
Earlier, the apex court on August 22 had said that a Constitution bench headed by Justice Chandrachud had been set up to hear the legal issue concerning the scope of legislative and executive powers of the Centre and National Capital Territory government over control of services in Delhi.
On May 6, the top court had referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the issue of control of services in Delhi.
The apex court had said the limited issue of control over services was not dealt with by the Constitution bench which elaborately dealt with all legal questions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion
Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confiden...
Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House
The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race
Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...
Veteran star Asha Parekh to be conferred Dada Saheb Phalke award
The 79-year-old actor is considered one of the most influent...