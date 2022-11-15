Supreme Court: Conversion by force 'very serious', affects national security

New Delhi, November 14

Describing forced religious conversions a “very serious” matter affecting the national security, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice on a PIL seeking directions to the Centre and states to take measures to check the practice.

“This is a very serious matter. Sincere efforts are to be made by the Centre to stop forced conversions. Otherwise, a very difficult situation will come… Tell us what action you propose? You have to step in,” a Bench led by Justice MR Shah told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Centre.

“The issue affects the security of the nation and freedom of religion and conscience. Therefore, it is better that the Centre may make its stand clear and file a counter (affidavit) on what steps can be taken to curb such forced conversions,” said the Bench, which also included Justice Hima Kohli.

The court asked the Centre to file its affidavit before November 22 and posted the matter for further hearing on November 28.

Noting that religious conversion was legal under the Constitution, it clarified that forceful conversion was not permissible. “Everybody has the right to choose religion, but not by force. It’s a very dangerous thing,” the Bench said.

The top court had on September 23 issued notice to the Centre on a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking direction to take measures to control fraudulent religious conversion by threat and inducements. It had asked the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Law and Justice to respond to the petition.

On Monday, it asked the Solicitor General to enumerate measures to curb the practice. Upadhyay, a Delhi BJP leader, has sought directions to the Centre and states to take stringent steps to control fraudulent religious conversion by “intimidation, threatening, deceivingly luring through gifts and monetary benefits”. — TNS

Centre must step in The issue affects freedom of religion and conscience… Sincere efforts are to be made by the Centre to stop it. Otherwise, a very difficult situation will come. — SC Bench

#supreme court