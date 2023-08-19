 Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such cases and not ‘lackadaisical attitude’ of treating the matter as any normal case

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Photo for representation only.



PTI

New Delhi, August 19

The Supreme Court on Saturday expressed displeasure over the Gujarat High Court adjourning a rape victim's plea for a medical termination of her 26-week pregnancy, and said "valuable time" had been lost during the pendency of the matter.

In a special sitting on a Saturday, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan observed that there should be a sense of urgency in such cases and not a "lackadaisical attitude" of treating the matter as any normal case and just adjourning it.

The apex court was informed by the counsel for the petitioner that the 25-year-old woman had approached the high court on August 7 and the matter was taken up the next day.

He said the high court had on August 8 issued a direction for the constitution of a medical board to ascertain the status of pregnancy as well as the health status of the petitioner. The report was submitted on August 10 by the medical college where she was examined.

The top court noted that the report was taken on record by the high court on August 11 but "strangely", the matter was listed 12 days later, that is, on August 23 "losing sight of the fact that every day's delay was crucial and of great significance having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case".

The bench also noted that the petitioner's counsel has brought to its notice that the case status of the matter showed that the petition was rejected on August 17 by the high court but no reasons were dictated in the court and the order is yet to be uploaded on the high court's website.

"In the circumstance, we direct the secretary general of this court to inquire from the registrar general of the High Court of Gujarat and ascertain as to whether the impugned order has been uploaded or not," the bench said.

The petitioner has approached the apex court through advocate Vishal Arun Mishra.

The counsel for the petitioner told the bench the woman petitioner was in her 26th week of pregnancy when the medical board was constituted. "On August 11, it was stand over to August 23. For what purpose?," the bench asked, adding, "By then how many days are lost?".

The petitioner's counsel said the matter was listed on August 17 instead of August 23.

Observing that valuable days have been lost in just postponing the case, the bench said when the petitioner had sought for the termination of pregnancy and had approached the high court, she was already 26-week pregnant.

"Therefore, we find that valuable time has been lost between August 11, when the report was placed before the high court, and the order stating that the matter would stand over to August 23," it said.

"In such cases, there must be, not undue urgency, but at least a sense of urgency in such matters and not a lackadaisical attitude of treating it as any normal case and just adjourning it. We are sorry to say and make this remark," the bench orally said.

The apex court said it would take up the case as first item on August 21. The bench also sought a response from the state government and agencies concerned on the plea.

#Gujarat #Supreme Court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

2
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

3
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

4
Himachal

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

5
Himachal

Lost all my savings, everything is gone, says only survivor of Shimla's Shiv temple

6
Nation Explainer

Who will be chairperson/convener, coordinator of INDIA bloc

7
Nation

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

8
Nation

Journalist shot dead in Bihar; opposition slams govt

9
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's first deboosting successful, gets closer to moon

10
Punjab

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

SC displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit

89 more Punjab villages in deep waters

Climate Change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge