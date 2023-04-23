SC expresses concern over 1,000 seats in super-specialty medical courses going waste

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, April 23

As more than 1,000 seats in super-specialty medical courses remain vacant, the Supreme Court has expressed concern over such a large number of seats going “waste” even as India faced shortage of specialist doctors.

“The present petition depicts a very sorry picture that 1003 precious super specialty seats are going to waste, inasmuch as nobody could be admitted on the said seats. On the one hand, we find that there is always a shortage of Super Specialty Doctors and on the other hand these precious seats remain unfilled,” a Bench led by Justice BR Gavai said earlier this month.

The top court requested Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati to impress upon the authorities concerned to find out a solution for this problem.

The ASG told the Bench “that the Union of India proposes to appoint a Committee under the Chairmanship of Director General of Health Services, consisting of all the stakeholders including the representatives of the States and the private medical colleges so that a solution could be found out for such a problem.”

In view of the fact that the process of admission for the next academic session would start in July, the Bench requested the ASG to impress upon the proposed committee to come out with a solution, prior to the commencement of the next academic session.

Allowing the Centre to file a status report in this regard before the next date of hearing, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 4.

The dispute arose after two students admitted to Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) course in the Department of Nephrology of Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai resigned from their respective seats on January 20, 2023 and the two seats were not included in the mop-up round conducted between February 12-16, 2023.

In the peculiar fact and circumstances of the case and without being treated as a precedent, the Bench directed the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to recommend two students to the petitioner from the Department of Nephrology from the waiting list, as per the merit.

The petitioner institution contended before the top court that apart from the two students pursuing DrNB, the services of such students were required as Doctors in the Department of Nephrology and the shortage of two doctors in the Department of Nephrology was also likely to affect the smooth functioning of the petitioner institution.

However, ASG Bhati contended that the institution in question can’t be allowed to take advantage of the situation as there was a specific direction to it not to permit the students to quit their seats and that despite such a direction, the petitioner-institution permitted the students to resign from the seats.

Unless the court directed the resignation to be accepted and the seats to be included in the mop-up round, the same could not have been offered by the MCC, Bhati submitted.