SC extends activist Teesta’s protection from arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 5

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till July 19 interim protection from arrest given to activist Teesta Setalvad in a case linked to the 2002 post-Godhra riots.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai also issued notice to the Gujarat Government on Setalvad’s plea against the Gujarat High Court’s order.

On behalf of the Gujarat Government, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju sought time, saying he needed time to get documents translated. The Bench agreed to his request and posted the matter for hearing on July 19.