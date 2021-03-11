SC extends order staying NBW against Noida CEO till tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till May 13 the interim stay on the Allahabad High Court order issuing an NBW against senior IAS officer and Noida Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case even as one of the judges on the Bench recused from hearing the matter.

A Bench of Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari adjourned the matter for May 13 after the latter expressed his inability to hear the matter. Now it will come up before an appropriate Bench re-constituted by CJI NV Ramana on Friday.

Maheshwari had moved the top court against an NBW issued by the Allahabad High Court in a contempt case related to a land acquisition matter after she could not appear before it in time.

On behalf of Maheshwari, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said, “This is a gross case where a woman appeared in the Allahabad High Court, her lawyer was present and sought a pass over. The high court issued the order asking her to appear and in custody.”

Senior counsel Vikas Singh, representing one of the parties, opposed the extension of the interim order, saying it would be improper for the top court to grant such relief when one of the judges was recusing.