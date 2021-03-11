SC extends stay on Delhi demolition

PTI

New Delhi, May 2

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till the third week of July the stay on the proposed demolition of around 200 jhuggis at Sarojini Nagar and asked the Centre to conduct a survey to verify the slum-dwellers there.

A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy took note of the submissions of the Centre’s counsel and said a nodal officer be appointed to conduct physical verification of the residents after conducting a survey of the area.

The Bench extended the operation of its earlier order staying the proposed demolition till the third week of July when the matter will be heard next after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh.