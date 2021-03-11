SC extends stay on Delhi demolition

New Delhi, May 2
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till the third week of July the stay on the proposed demolition of around 200 jhuggis at Sarojini Nagar and asked the Centre to conduct a survey to verify the slum-dwellers there.
A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy took note of the submissions of the Centre’s counsel and said a nodal officer be appointed to conduct physical verification of the residents after conducting a survey of the area.
The Bench extended the operation of its earlier order staying the proposed demolition till the third week of July when the matter will be heard next after taking note of the submissions of senior advocate Vikas Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations
Internet services suspended
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
BSF exchanges sweets on Eid with Pakistan, Bangladesh troops at border
Such gestures help build peaceful atmosphere and cordial rel...