SC extends stay on eviction in Haldwani land row

New Delhi, May 2
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the stay on the removal of around 50,000 people who have encroached upon 29 acres of land belonging to the Railways in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, after an adjournment was sought in the matter.
“An adjournment letter has been circulated... The interim order is made absolute during the pendency of the petitions,” a Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice A Amanullah said, posting the matter for further hearing in the first week of August.
