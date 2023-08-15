SC flags fake social media post, falsely quoting CJI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

The Supreme Court on Monday took strong exception to a fake social media post using a file photograph and falsely quoting Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to exhort the public to protest against authorities.

Terming the post as “fake, ill-intended and mischievous”, it said appropriate action is being taken about it in consultation with law enforcement authorities.

“No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post,” it stated.

