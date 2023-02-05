SC gets 5 more judges, swearing-in tomorrow

New Delhi, February 4
A day after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over inordinate delay in appointment of judges recommended by the Collegium, the Centre on Saturday notified the appointment of five judges to the top court.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the appointment of Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna High Court Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur High Court Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court Judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad High Court Judge Manoj Misra as judges of the Supreme Court. The Collegium led by CJI DY Chandrachud had on December 13 recommended their names for elevation to the top court but the government had been sitting over the recommendation, inviting the ire of the court. Taking exception to inordinate delay in the appointment and transfer of judges, a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul had on Friday warned the Centre of judicial and administrative action, which would not be palatable if the government continued to sit over the recommendations.
The appointees
Pankaj Mithal, Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice
Sanjay Karol, Patna High Court Chief Justice
PV Sanjay Kumar, Manipur High Court Chief Justice
Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Patna High Court Judge
Manoj Misra, Allahabad High Court Judge
The newly appointed judges were likely to take oath on Monday, sources said. The latest appointments will take the strength of the Supreme Court to 32 judges against a sanctioned strength of 34. It had 69,768 cases awaiting adjudication as on January 1, 2023.
The issue of elevation of two more judges remains pending with the government.
Public is the master: Rijiju on SC warning
Prayagraj: A day after the SC warned of action for delay in clearing appointment of judges, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the country would be governed as per the Constitution and wishes of the people. “Public is master and we are servants,” he said. pti
