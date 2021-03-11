Supreme Court gets two more judges

- Gauhati HC Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Gujarat HC judge Jamshed B Pardiwala on Monday took oath as SC judges
- Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office to Justice Dhulia and Justice Pardiwala
- With this, the top court regained its full strength of 34 judges, albeit for a short period of two days
- The strength will come down to 33 as Justice Vineet Saran will retire on May 10
- Justice Pardiwala is likely to become the CJI if the line of succession isn’t disturbed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Special operation group conducts search at grenade attack site in Punjab's Mohali
CM Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of senior police offic...
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...