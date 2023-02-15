SC: Getting replies from states is herculean task

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 14

Piqued over certain states not filing their replies to a PIL seeking directions for enacting well-defined laws/rules to ensure adherence to the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said getting the pleadings completed is a “herculean task”.

Talking tough The Bench said the secretary of the ministry concerned of states that still do not file the counter affidavit by March 28 will have to remain present before it through virtual mode.

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul observed that affidavits were being filed just a day before the scheduled hearing in the matter. “Getting the pleadings completed is a herculean task,” it said, wondering why states can’t file affidavits on time.

While hearing a PIL seeking issuance of directives to ensure adherence to the mandates as postulated under Part IV-A of the Constitution, the Bench was informed that as per the office report of the apex court in the matter, some states have not filed their counter affidavits.

It referred to the office report and noted it showed there are some states that have not filed the counter affidavit or filed it belatedly.

Posting the matter for further hearing on March 28, the Bench said the secretary of the ministry concerned of states that still do not file the counter affidavit, will have to remain present before it through virtual mode.

In November last year, the top court had given one last opportunity to the states to file their affidavits within four weeks. “The failure to file an affidavit within the specified time (whether filed or not) will result in costs of Rs 25,000 each,” it had said.