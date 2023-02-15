SC: Getting replies from states is herculean task

New Delhi, February 14
Piqued over certain states not filing their replies to a PIL seeking directions for enacting well-defined laws/rules to ensure adherence to the fundamental duties enshrined in the Constitution, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said getting the pleadings completed is a “herculean task”.
Talking tough
The Bench said the secretary of the ministry concerned of states that still do not file the counter affidavit by March 28 will have to remain present before it through virtual mode.
A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul observed that affidavits were being filed just a day before the scheduled hearing in the matter. “Getting the pleadings completed is a herculean task,” it said, wondering why states can’t file affidavits on time.
While hearing a PIL seeking issuance of directives to ensure adherence to the mandates as postulated under Part IV-A of the Constitution, the Bench was informed that as per the office report of the apex court in the matter, some states have not filed their counter affidavits.
It referred to the office report and noted it showed there are some states that have not filed the counter affidavit or filed it belatedly.
Posting the matter for further hearing on March 28, the Bench said the secretary of the ministry concerned of states that still do not file the counter affidavit, will have to remain present before it through virtual mode.
In November last year, the top court had given one last opportunity to the states to file their affidavits within four weeks. “The failure to file an affidavit within the specified time (whether filed or not) will result in costs of Rs 25,000 each,” it had said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
NIA announces reward of Rs 15 lakh for info leading to arrest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir ‘Landa’
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, believed to be residing in ...